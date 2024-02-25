Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $210.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $189.06. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

