Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.