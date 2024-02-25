City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. City Office REIT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.220 EPS.

City Office REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on City Office REIT

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.