Citigroup Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $19.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

