Citigroup Increases Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $13.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,604,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $611,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

