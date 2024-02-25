Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

