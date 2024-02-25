CIBC Raises Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIAFree Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.83.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA stock opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$944.23 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

