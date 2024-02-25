Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after buying an additional 554,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

