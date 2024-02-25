Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CHE.UN
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
