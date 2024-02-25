Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNFree Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.58.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.55. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

