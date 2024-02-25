Chainbing (CBG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $113.89 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Chainbing token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

