Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

CCS opened at $87.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Century Communities by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

