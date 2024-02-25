Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

