Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.50. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 6,442 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
