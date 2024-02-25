Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.50. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 6,442 shares traded.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

