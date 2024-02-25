Celestia (TIA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Celestia (TIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $17.13 or 0.00033098 BTC on exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $88.49 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celestia has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,025,643,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,025,424,657.534156 with 166,468,185.284156 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.09193235 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $85,487,972.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

