Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $323.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.