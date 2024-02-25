Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 83,405 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,405 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TEGNA worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

