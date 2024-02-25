Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,451,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after purchasing an additional 715,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

