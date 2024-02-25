Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SDG opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

