Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $27,000.

PSQ stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

