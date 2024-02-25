Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 505 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

