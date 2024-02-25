Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.70

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.70 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 94.10 ($1.18). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 97.70 ($1.23), with a volume of 566,852 shares changing hands.

Card Factory Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £337.63 million, a PE ratio of 651.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

