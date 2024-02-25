Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.39

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as high as C$10.42. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 43,229 shares.

Canadian Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

