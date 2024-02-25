Camtek’s (CAMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Camtek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 9.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

