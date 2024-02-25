Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.79. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $20.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

