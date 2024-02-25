Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of CZR opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after buying an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after buying an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

