Cadence Bank Takes $267,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.