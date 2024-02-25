Cadence Bank Sells 693 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

OHI stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Get Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.