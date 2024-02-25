Cadence Bank Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $191.97 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.79. The firm has a market cap of $611.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

