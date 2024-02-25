Cadence Bank Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WFC opened at $53.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

