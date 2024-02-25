Cadence Bank Acquires Shares of 8,736 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 561,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

