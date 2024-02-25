Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $78.24 and a one year high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

