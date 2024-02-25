Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

BBU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after acquiring an additional 686,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the period. Partners Value Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.