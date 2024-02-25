Brokers Offer Predictions for SunPower Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunPower in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Shares of SPWR opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. SunPower has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $557.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

