Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$65.34

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$64.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.77. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5673176 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.