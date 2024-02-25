Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,354.29

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,354.29 ($17.05).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.89) to GBX 850 ($10.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
