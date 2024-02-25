Brokerages Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT at $7.57

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYO. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,780.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,156,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,064 shares of company stock valued at $817,220 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 726,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

