Brokerages Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $102.29

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,290 shares of company stock worth $7,062,642. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

