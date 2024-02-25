Brokerages Set Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Target Price at $38.46

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $28.59 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.