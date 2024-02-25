Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $45.54

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

EQT stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

