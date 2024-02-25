Brokerages Set Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) PT at $27.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATMU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

