Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Lifted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $201.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.07. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

