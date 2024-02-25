Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.17.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $3,570,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.