Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRLT. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $245,721. 85.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

