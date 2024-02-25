BRF (BRFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRF Price Performance

BRFS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

