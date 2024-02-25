Braemar (LON:BMS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.45

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.45 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.46). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.46), with a volume of 41,343 shares traded.

Braemar Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company has a market capitalization of £90.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3,055.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Braemar’s payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Braemar

Braemar Company Profile

In other news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.48), for a total value of £95,250.36 ($119,932.46). Insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

