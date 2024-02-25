BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 629.56 ($7.93).
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.61) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,382.35%.
In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £376.38 ($473.91). Insiders purchased a total of 167 shares of company stock worth $77,468 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
