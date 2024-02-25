BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 510

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 525 ($6.61) to GBX 510 ($6.42) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. AlphaValue lowered BP to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 629.56 ($7.93).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 466.10 ($5.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.13. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.16 ($7.10). The stock has a market cap of £79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 685.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is 3,382.35%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($471.42). Insiders have acquired a total of 167 shares of company stock worth $77,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

