BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,475 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

