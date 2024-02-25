Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.28 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,253.75. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.69.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

