Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,576.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,253.75. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.69.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

